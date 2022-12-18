Kolkata: Ex-Ssc Chairman Sent To 5-Day CBI Custody

Kolkata: The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Alipore on Saturday sent former School Service Commission (SSC) chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya to five days CBI custody.

The CBI informed the court that they needed his custody for further interrogation. Earlier, the lower court had given Bhattacharya ten days to appear in the recruitment corruption case. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday had expressed dissatisfaction over this and thereafter the CBI informed the judge that Bhattacharya will be produced on Saturday itself. The lawyer representing Bhattacharya claimed that they have a lot of evidence against the former SSC chairman and questioning of Bhattacharya is necessary for the next phase of investigations.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing Bhattacharya argued that he has been kept in the Presidency Correctional Home and if the CBI needs to question him, then they can do so in the jail. But this appeal was rejected by the court and instead Bhattacharya was sent to CBI custody for five-days. He will again be presented in court on December 22. Last Tuesday Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay and Bhattacharya, arrested in the teacher recruitment corruption case, filed a bail application in the Calcutta High Court. The High Court asked the CBI for a report on Thursday on this case.