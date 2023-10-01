Kolkata: Elliot Road warehouse gutted in fire

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out inside a warehouse near the Nonapukur Tram depot on Saturday evening. About 15 fire tenders were engaged to douse the blaze.



The fire broke inside a warehouse located on the ground floor of 12B Elliot Road on Saturday around 7:30 pm. As the warehouse was full of stationery items along with perfumes and food items, the flames spread quickly. Six fire tenders were initially pressed into action and later, nine more were sent.

Once the fire was controlled late on Saturday at around 1 am, the fire fighters initiated the cooling process. A short circuit is suspected to have started the fire. However, a forensic team may visit the warehouse soon to collect samples for examination in order to ascertain the cause of the fire.