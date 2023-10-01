Kolkata: Elderly woman found living with husband’s corpse in Behala

KOLKATA: An elderly woman was found living with the body of her husband at Sisir Bagan area under Behala Police Station on Saturday morning.



Sankar Chakraborty, the deceased octogenarian died on Friday, said his wife Mala and added that she could not inform anyone about the death as there was no cell phone. After the local residents witnessed no movement from their residence till Saturday morning, they informed the police.

The police from Behala Police Station recovered the 80-year-old’s body and sent it to Vidyasagar State General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The deceased’s wife informed the police that her husband was suffering from several ailments, including kidney, heart, diabetes and high blood pressure and was under a lot of medication.

He also suffered from uric acid related problems and though the doctors advised him to undergo an operation, he did not agree.

She also told the police that though there were several restrictions on his food intake, he did not pay any heed to them.

Mala further added that her father-in-law had pitched for the marriage claiming that her husband was an engineer, but the latter had no such degree. There were five cell phones but her husband broke all of them which is why she could not inform about his death, Mala alleged.

“It is still not clear how the death occurred. The investigation is on,” an officer of Behala Police Station said.