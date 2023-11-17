Kolkata: Drum full of bombs recovered from Bhangar

Kolkata: Tension spread at Panapukur area in Bhangar after a drum full of bombs was found from a garden on Friday morning.



According to sources, some villagers spotted a sack lying abandoned in a garden. Upon opening it, they found a mini drum containing several crude bombs.

Immediately, the Kashipur Police Station was informed and soon later police along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel recovered the bombs and took them to a safe place.

Trinamool Congress and ISF are alleging the involvement of each other over the recovery of the bombs.

Trinamool Congress leader Arabul Islam alleged that ISF is trying to spread fear among the people before the Lok Sabha elections.

However, the allegation was denied by the ISF leadership.