Kolkata doc’s rape-murder: Centre moves SC, accuses Bengal of non-cooperation

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court alleging “unpardonable” non-cooperation by the West Bengal government in providing logistical support to the CISF, tasked with providing security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

Terming the alleged non-cooperation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government as an example “symptomatic of a systemic malaise”, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a direction to West Bengal authorities to extend full cooperation to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

In case of their failure to do so, the Centre urged the Apex Court to initiate contempt proceedings against the state government officials concerned for “wilful non-compliance” of the court orders.

On August 20, the Apex Court had termed the rape and murder case of a medic at the hospital as “horrific” and issued a slew of directions including setting up of a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.