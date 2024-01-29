Kolkata: Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh’s mother admitted in hospital with burn injuries

Kolkata: The mother of Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh has been admitted to a hospital with burn injuries.



Gita Ghosh’s saree accidentally caught fire while she was trying to light a lamp while offering puja on Saturday evening. The octogenarian, a resident of Nalin Sarkar Street was first taken to a local hospital and was then shifted to RG Kar Medical College Hospital. “Mother, while offering her puja in the evening lit a matchstick for lighting a lamp. She threw it as it did not light up properly and tried to light up another. Accidentally, she caught fire from the matchstick that she had thrown by her side. She was wearing a shawl and a synthetic saree and so the lower portion of her body was badly burnt,” Atin Ghosh said.

She was rescued by her family members and rushed to a nearby hospital. After first aid, she was shifted to RG Kar Medical College Hospital. Her burn injuries have been a concern for the doctors because of her age. She has been kept in constant observation, according to hospital sources.