Kolkata: Cop found hanging

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Srijani area of Joka under jurisdiction of Haridevpur Police Station on Monday night after a policeman was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented residence.



The policeman identified as Pulak Dutta (52) reportedly lived with his wife and daughter. On Monday, his wife and daughter were out of home. Around 7 pm when Pulak’s wife returned, she found the main door locked from inside. Despite ringing the doorbell for quite some time, Pulak did not respond. Hearing the woman, a few neighbours came out.

When no response was received, the main door was broken open. After

getting inside the

house, Pulak was found hanging. He was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Pulak was a Constable posted in Parnasree Police Station. For the past few days he was unwell. However, no foul play has been detected so far. Cops suspect that due to ill health, Pulak was suffering from depression and thus committed suicide.