Kolkata: Centre of excellence on data science & machine learning inaugurated

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated a centre of excellence (CoE) on Data Science and Machine Learning under the Department of Information Technology and Electronics from the inaugural ceremony of Kolkata International Book Fair.



Data Science & Machine Learning has become essential today for decision-making through logical analysis of the plethora of information currently being created through various IT-based activities around the world. Realising its importance and necessity, the state government is determined to ascertain the right level and quality of public services by analysing the huge amount of data generated through government work. ‘The COE on Data Science and Machine Learning will open a new horizon of research for the students, teachers and researchers as well as professionals associated with this field in the state. Here, they will be able to carry out advanced research using high end computer systems which will help them to successfully establish themselves in this field in future and open up new avenues of employment,’ state Information Technology and Electronics (IT &E) minister Babul Supriyo said on the sidelines of a special session titled “Runway for Start ups” organised by MCCI.