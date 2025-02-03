Kolkata: Bus collides head-on with goods vehicle, nine injured

Kolkata: Nine persons were injured in a road accident after a bus collided head-on with a truck in Kankurgachi on Sunday night.

Though eight persons were released after necessary treatment from the ESI Hospital, Maniktala, one injured has been admitted at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

According to the police report, on Sunday around 10:30 pm a bus of route 79D (Madhyamgram-Babughat) was moving towards Maniktala from Kankurgachi crossing. At the same time, a medium goods vehicle was moving towards Kankurgachi crossing from Maniktala. While passing through the Kankurgachi Railway underpass, the bus collided head-on with the goods vehicle.

It is alleged that the bus had violated the lane and came in front of the goods vehicle. Despite the goods vehicle driver tried to evade the collision but failed. Due to the impact of the collision, the passengers fell on the floor inside the bus and suffered injuries. One of the passengers suffered head injury as her head collided with the front seat handle bar.