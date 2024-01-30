Kolkata: British Deputy High Commission hosts Bengal-Britain Friendship Cup

KOLKATA: The British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata hosted the first ever ‘Bengal-Britain Travel Friendship’ cup at the Police Athletic Club on January 27 and 28.



In the T20 final that went on till the last ball, team UK in Kolkata lost to team TAFI (Travel Agents Federation of India) in the cricket tournament.

The tournament was organised in collaboration with travel trade partners, Travel Agents Federation of India, SKAL International, and Travel Agents Association of India.

The British Deputy High Commission is harnessing the sports diplomacy opportunities to further deepen our relationship with the travel and tourism trade of Kolkata. This gives scope to strengthen the UK and India people to people connections with whom we share a common passion of cricket.