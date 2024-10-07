Kolkata: Body of a real estate developer found

Kolkata: The body of a real estate developer was found hanging inside a government quarter near Berhampore Central Correctional Home at Murshidabad on Sunday morning.

A preliminary police probe has hinted that the promoter Rabi Das (45) has committed suicide with a note similar to that of a suicide note being recovered from the spot. However, the family members have alleged that the victim has been murdered over property dispute.

According to his family, the victim was given the responsibility to look after the house of an elderly person who had no heirs. After his death, the residence of the aged man is presently under the victim’s name. The property is worth crores. They alleged that Das had been murdered by his business rivals to take possession of the property. The police have initiated a case of unnatural death and started a probe into the death of the promoter who lived at Ayodhyanagar.