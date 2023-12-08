Kolkata: BJP leader accused of rape

KOLKATA: A BJP leader of Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality area allegedly tried to rape a woman whom he was disturbing for the past few years.



According to sources, the accused identified as Bappa Guchhait assaulted the woman and her mother when they resisted.

According to sources, Guchhait allegedly used to stalk several women and school students in the area. The woman who was attacked was also targeted by Guchhait since her school days. The woman reportedly told the cops that the Guchhait used to give her indecent proposals and also asked for her mobile number whenever she used to go out of her home or return home.

On Wednesday night when the woman was returning Guchhait started following her. The woman thought that he would leave if she did not talk to him. But the accused followed her to her home. Suddenly Guchhait entered the house behind the woman and tried to rape her. When her mother came to stop Guchhait she was also assaulted. Hearing the women screaming for help when local residents started gathering, Guchhait fled. A complaint has been lodged at the Narendrapur Police Station.