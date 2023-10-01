Kolkata: Bata shoe outlet launched at Sealdah Station

KOLKATA: In a step towards further developing Sealdah Station of Eastern Railway as a City Centre besides providing a full fledged shopping facility of quality product on the way of transit for the commuters and tourist, one retail outlet of a branded shoe- making company, Bata India Ltd has been accommodated at Sealdah Station concourse. A passenger inaugurated the outlet in the presence of Deepak Nigam, Divisional Railway Manager / Sealdah.



The Bata showroom was inaugurated by a lady passenger on September 29 at Sealdah Station marking the beginning of Bata outlets at Railway stations, which were earlier available only around the well-established urban markets. This shoe outlet at Sealdah will also bring Rs 10 lakh to the Railways annually as licence fee. Amar Prakash Dwivedi, General Manager, Eastern Railway congratulated Sealdah Division on the occasion.