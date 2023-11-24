Kolkata: Autopsy reveals death due to head injury after collision

Kolkata: The autopsy of the body found inside the Metro tunnel between Rabindra Sarobar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations revealed that the man died of head injury due to a collision. The police suspect that the man may have been knocked down by one of the Metro rakes without the motormen noticing. However, the police are still in the dark on how the man had access to the tunnel in the first place. The autopsy was conducted on Friday. On Wednesday, the body of an unknown man, aged about 40 years, was found inside the tunnel of North-South Metro Corridor. A motorman spotted the man lying beside the track at 9:47 am and informed the central control room about the incident. The body was handed over to the cops of Regent Park Police Station. Though police and Metro Railway officials checked the CCTV footage of both the stations, they could not spot the man.

