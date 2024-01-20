Kolkata: Air Force Cup, Eastern Air Command Cup races held at RCTC

KOLKATA: The Indian Air Force (IAF) Cup and the Eastern Air Command (EAC) Cup races were conducted at the ‘Royal Calcutta Turf Club’ on Saturday.



The races have been held every year since their institution in the nineties. Senior officers from Army, Navy and Coast Guard also graced the occasion.

On behalf of IAF, the trophies were given away by Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command. The event was also marked by a performance by IAF Band which enthralled the audience.