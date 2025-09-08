Kolkata: 4 held in connection with murder of 9-year-old boy in Tehatta of Nadia

Kolkata: Four persons were arrested in connection with the murder of the nine-year-old boy in Tehatta of Nadia.

The arrested persons were produced at a local court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody for 10 days.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Swarnava Biswas (9) of Nischintapur village in Tehatta had gone out of his home to play with his friends on Friday afternoon.

Since then, he did not return. Despite a search made by boy’s family members throughout the night, they failed to trace him.

On Saturday morning, Swarnabha’s body was found wrapped in a tarpaulin which was floating in a pond. After the recovery of the body, villagers suspected accused belonging to the same area involved in the murder.

Over a speculation about child trafficking, a couple identified as Utpal Mondal and Soma Mondal were mob lynched. Another member of the Mondal family is admitted at a hospital in critical condition.

The family of the boy lodged a complaint following which a case was registered against seven accused.

On Saturday night, police arrested four persons identified as Chottu Mondal, Suchitra Mondal, Kartik Mk dal and Supriya Bhowmik. All four are the family members and relatives of Utpal and Soma.

Meanwhile, police have registered another case in connection with mob lynching of Utpal and Soma.