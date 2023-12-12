Kolkata: 3 killed in accident at Kalyani Expressway

KOLKATA: Three persons were killed in a road accident on Kalyani Expressway in the wee hours of Monday after a SUV hit a dumper from behind near 56 bus terminus.



According to the police report, seven women who work in a bar in Bijpur were returning to their place of stay in the Muragacha area, riding a SUV in the wee hours of Monday. Near the 56 bus terminus on Kalyani Expressway, under jurisdiction of Rahara Police Station, the SUV reportedly rammed a sand laden dumper from behind around 3:45 am. Due to the collision the front portion of the SUV got badly damaged and the driver and few other passengers got stuck inside the car.

Hearing the crash sound, people from the bus terminus went to the spot and tried to rescue the passengers of the car. Later, police, with the help of the local people, rescued the injured passengers along with the driver and took them to Bandipur Block Primary Health Centre where three of them, including the driver, were declared brought dead. Five other injured women were admitted to a hospital. Police suspect that the SUV driver was driving at a high speed and lost control of the car on spotting the dumper.