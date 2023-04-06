Kol: 41 held for duping foreign citizens on pretext of monetary reward

Kolkata: Cops of Electronics Complex Police Station on Wednesday night arrested 41 persons from a fake call centre for duping the citizens of the USA and other adjacent countries on the pretext of winning rewards and having free health insurance.



The accused persons were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court and six of them were remanded to police custody for five days. The other arrested persons were remanded to judicial custody.

According to police, officials of the Electronics Complex Police Station were tipped off about a call centre which was making calls to the citizens of the USA and other countries offering rewards and free health schemes. Sometimes they used to offer technical support for computers and laptops by claiming as representatives of Microsoft.

Acting on the tip-off, cops conducted a raid at the said call centre styled as Smart Geek Telecom Pvt. Ltd. located on the 8th floor of the Merlin Matrix building in DN block. During the raid, it was found that the accused persons were using Voice over Internet

Protocol (VoIP) to make the calls.

They used to demand money after offering technical support, handsome rewards and free health schemes. But after getting the money, the accused persons used to stop all sorts of communication.

During the raid, about 50 computers, three laptops, computer peripherals and 41 mobile phones were seized.