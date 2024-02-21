Kohli becomes father of a baby boy

NEW DELHI: Star India batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday announced that he and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15.

Kohli and Anushka are already parents of a three-year-old daughter Vamika.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world!,” Kohli informed in an instagram post.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.” Kohli had opted out of the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England.