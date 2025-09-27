Known for peace, Ladakh at crossroads amid violence and arson

Leh: The violence and arson witnessed in Leh, the capital of Union Territory of Ladakh, on September 24 is shocking and worrying since the mountain-locked and strategically-located region is known for peace and peace-loving people.

It is extremely rare that the residents resort to violence in Ladakh, either in Buddhist-majority Leh district or Muslim-dominated Kargil district.

The last time the region saw such violence was in 1989 when anger was ventured against Kashmiris visiting Ladakh.

At that time, Ladakh was then one of the 3 Divisions of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State. It was separated and granted Union Territory status in August 2019.

Although the agitation of 1989 was publicly for the demand of Union Territory Status, the underlying provocation was the anger among Ladakhis against Srinagar-based State government and Kashmiri Muslims visiting the region for trade, jobs or some other task, like taxi drivers ferrying tourists.

It was alleged that Kashmiri Muslim men, visiting Ladakh for some work or even without work, would brainwash innocent young Ladakhi girls, “elope” with them and convert them to Islam.

Therefore, much of the violence at that time was directed against Kashmiri taxi drivers and vegetable/fruit sellers, forcing them to flee Ladakh.

Given this excuse, along with the feeling of Ladakh being neglected by the state government based in Srinagar and Jammu in terms of resources, the people of the region forcefully amplified the decades-old demand for separation from Jammu and Kashmir state and grant of Union Territory status to be ruled directly by the Central govt.

Although the demand for separation from Jammu and Kashmir dated back to 1950s, the timing of 1989 was significant as terrorism, with Islamic overtones, had taken roots in the Kashmir Valley.

Although Kargil, which constitutes a large part of Ladakh region, has 99 per cent Shia Muslim population, the inhabitants there never allowed pro-Pakistan terrorism to gain entry unlike the welcome witnessed in the Kashmir Valley, just across a mountain range.

They have been hardcore nationalists, which became substantially helpful in defeating Pakistan when it carried out military aggression in Kargil in 1999.

The complaints in 1989 about being neglected by the state government located in Srinagar and Jammu was addressed by the Central government headed by then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao through formation of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils through an Act of Parliament in 1995.

Under this Act, two Autonomous Hill Development Councils were formed, one for Leh district and another for Kargil district.

The Councils were elected bodies with substantial financial powers and resources to be utilised for the development of the respective areas.

“The people of Ladakh, for a long time, been demanding effective local institutional arrangements which can help to promote and accelerate the pace of development having regard to its peculiar geo-climatic and locational conditions, and stimulate fullest participation of the local community in the decision-making process.

“It is felt that decentralisation of powers by formation of Hill Councils for the Ladakh region would give a boost to the development activities in Ladakh and meet the aspirations of the people of the said Region,” said Reasons For Enactment of the law.

The people of Ladakh were happy with these bodies which governed the region with substantial autonomy.

Then, in August 2019, their age-old wish of Union Territory status, separate from J&K, was fulfilled by the present Modi government through an Act of Parliament.

Ladakh, though comprising a vast mass of land, is a landlocked region with inhospitable terrains. Considering the topographic and other difficulties, Ladakh has very less economic activities and hence, meagre earning prospects.

These aspects got highlighted after Ladakh’s separation from J&K and people of the region, particularly the youth, came to realise that their wish and demand for Union Territory status, which had now been fulfilled, was wrong and not beneficial for them. As time passed by, frustration over lack of jobs and educational opportunities grew and transitioned into agitation, starting from 2021 for statehood and certain guarantees under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

It was hoped that their problems may get addressed through that mechanism.

So, in 2021, first agitation was held in Leh and Kargil under the banners of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), both constituting a mix of social, political and religious elements.

The demands included the statehood to Ladakh, inclusion of Ladakh in 6th Schedule, formation of Ladakh Public Service Commission, and two Parliamentary seats for Ladakh.

There are other demands with respect to protection of local identity and culture, local languages, environmental issues and employment.

The agitators said the current Central government had promised inclusion of Ladakh in the 6th Schedule and it should implement it.

Sonam Wangchuk, basically an environment activist, became a rallying figure for the disgruntled people because of his popularity gained by a blockbuster Amir Khan-starrer Bollywood movie ‘3 idiots’ made on him.

Initially, he started agitations for conversation of the fragile environment of Ladakh and gradually became a voice for the political and administrative aspects of the disgruntlement too.

He held hunger strikes and took out marches, including one from Leh to Delhi in September-October last year, to press their demands.

In the chilly winter of January 2023, Wangchuk held a 5-day fast in sub-zero temperatures to protest proposed mining and industrial plans in Ladakh, which he said would hurt the environment of the region.

The LAB and KDA also held protests jointly in January in Ladakh and one in Delhi in February. As protests continued intermittently, a High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh was formed under the Union Home Ministry in January 2023 to hold the talks.

On September 1, last year, Wangchuk led around 100 people associated with LAB and KDA on a 1,000-km long march to Delhi, intended to conclude at Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2.

However, they were prevented at Delhi border where they were detained by Delhi Police on October 1, 2024 for violating Section 163 of BNSS, which prohibits assembly of more than 4 persons at one place.

In March and May this year, talks were again held and the Central government accepted and notified draft rules related to 85 per cent reservation for locals, requirement of 15-year residency for domicile status, 33 per cent reservation for women in hill councils, and recognition of five official languages.

(The writer is the veteran journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of UNI)