KMM seeks early meeting with Centre, defers January 21 march to Delhi

Chandigarh: The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Monday urged the Centre to hold the proposed February 14 meeting with protesting farmers early and also appealed to fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his indefinite fast.

The KMM, which along with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) is spearheading the ongoing farmers’ protest at Khanauri and Shambhu border points for the past 11 months, also announced the deferment of the January 21 march by a group of 101 farmers to Delhi till January 26.

On Saturday, a high-level central delegation led by Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, met Dallewal and

representatives of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM at the Khanauri border point, and invited them for resumption of talks on February 14 at Chandigarh.

Addressing the media at the Shambhu protest site on Monday, KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the date (February 14), which has been fixed for the meeting with farmers, is too far.

“The Government took much time to hold a meeting. It is not our condition but it is our demand that it

should be held early and also it should be held in Delhi,” said Pandher. He said farmers were told that February 14 was fixed for the meeting as the model code of conduct was in force till February 9 in view of Delhi Assembly polls.

KMM leaders also appealed to Dallewal to end his fast so that he can participate in the meeting with the Central government.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the SKM (Non-Political), has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the

Khanauri border point since November 26 last year in support of various demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops.

On the proposed march to Delhi on January 21, Rai said a decision has been taken to defer the march till January 26.