KMC to create Procurement Digital Library to encourage transparency

Kolkata: As part of the 'Good Governance' initiative and to promote transparency and streamline the functioning of the procurement process, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will create a Procurement Digital Library (PDL).



It will be made accessible to the public on the official website of KMC www.kmcgov.in. It will provide services to people without them needing to come to the KMC headquarters.

The PDL will be made accessible through a web portal where any citizen can access the details of all the work orders and contract documents issued by several departments of the KMC.

People can search and view the procurement details of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation based on certain search parameters like department name, tender and supplier name, amongst others.

The digital library will act as a repository of all the supply and work orders issued by the KMC and will be made public shortly as according to the KMC, implementations are in progress for its enablement. "This will ensure transparency and reduce the burden of RTIs related to the KMC," the Corporation stated.

The data on the digital library will be deemed helpful to other institutions of the state government for benchmarking their engineering and stories procurement against the KMC procurement trends, prices and specifications.