KMC labourer arrested for molesting minor girl in Haridevpur

Kolkata: A labourer of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was arrested on Wednesday for molesting an eight-year-old girl in Haridevpur.

According to sources, the accused identified as Kamal Mondal of Thakurpukur is a labourer of KMC Solid Waste Management (SWM) department.

On Wednesday afternoon, the minor girl was playing adjacent to her house. It is alleged that taking the advantage of no one was in the vicinity, Mondal lured the child by showing candy and took her along in an auto rickshaw. Later he touched the girl inappropriately. Sensing unusual behavior, the girl got down from the auto and informed about it to some of her neigbours. Immediately they caught Mondal and reportedly tied him in a lamppost. Mondal was reportedly manhandled as well. After a while, police arrived and arrested the accused labourer.