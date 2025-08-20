Kishtwar death toll climbs to 64

Chisoti: Body of a woman was recovered in this cloudburst-hit village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, taking the death toll to 64, officials said, as the extensive rescue and relief operation entered the sixth day on Tuesday.

The decomposed body was sighted downstream and subsequently recovered by the rescuers this morning amid intensified search operation with the improvement in the weather, the officials said.

Sniffer dogs also helped recover a lower body part of another victim under the debris of a collapsed house but the officials said it is believed to be that of a person whose body was recovered on the first day of the tragedy.

The rescue teams are working at multiple locations, sifting through the rubble using heavy machinery.