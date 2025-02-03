Kishan Kapoor cremated with state honours in HP

sHIMLA: The mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh minister and veteran BJP leader Kishan Kapoor, 73, who breathed his last at the PGI, Chandigarh, on Saturday, were consigned to flames with full state honour at his native village Khaniaya, near Dharamshala on Sunday.

Five-time MLA Kapoor, who also served as a Member of Parliament between 2019 and 2024, was minister in the cabinets led by Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jairam Thakur. He had won the Kangra Lok Sabha seat with the highest-ever margin of 4.77 lakh votes.

A prominent Gaddi tribal leader, Kapoor became a member of the Jan Sangh and Janta Party in 1970. In 1978 as a student, he became the state secretary of Yuva Morcha, a youth wing of Jan Sangh.

Kapoor is survived by his wife and two children, including a married daughter. His son Shashwat Kapoor lit the pyar.

Top BJP leaders including Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj and local MLA Sudhir Sharma were among those who attended the funeral procession. Former minister Ramesh Dhawala was seen bitterly crying when he paid tributes to Kapoor. Former Speaker Radha Raman Shatri and ex-ministers Ravinder Ravi and Bikram Thakur also drove to Dharamshala to pay their last respects to Kapoor.