Kiran Chaudhry keen on serving people in her remaining political journey

Chandigarh: As Kiran Chaudhry, one of the most popular faces of Haryana state politics, decided to move on in her political journey from pre-independence political party, Congress to Bhartiya Janta Party she shares that he key focus as a leader has always been women and youth in a candid conversation with Swati Mahajan.

Switching from Congress to BJP was not an overnight decision for Kiran Chaudhry, who resigned from the party a week ago and is feeling at peace with BJP. Kiran, who is the daughter-in-law of former CM Bansi Lal and the daughter of an army officer, says that women upliftment, jobs for youth, and water conservation will be her primary areas of concern.

Reacting to her inclination towards joining BJP, she responded articulately that the state has a government that works for the people honestly and has a clear agenda of taking the state to a higher pedestal. The present government makes conscious efforts to make livelihood easier irrespective of caste or creed. She elaborated that in another ten years of her political career, she would like to serve the people, and she believes that in the Bhartiya Janta Party, she will get an opportunity to do so.

Going down memory lane, when she joined politics, Chaudhry shared that it was Rajiv Gandhi who introduced her to politics when she was working as a lawyer in the Supreme Court. When she started her career, she always wanted to serve the people, and as a minister between 2005 and 2009, she was the one who formulated and implemented the youth sports policy, thereby uplifting the sports avenues in the country. She elaborated that our country has rich heritage and forests, and as a minister in the Haryana government, she developed places like Yadvindra Gardens and other such spots. On the areas of immediate concern, she said that the depleting groundwater levels are worrisome, and if given an opportunity, she would definitely like to work on measures to mitigate the issue. Listing the reasons for quitting Congress, she mocked that the Congress party in Haryana is on a ventilator. The party has been unable to work as a team. She vociferously blamed the leader of Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, for her resignation from the party. She said that for redressing issues, Hooda used to ask them to speak to his son Deepinder Singh Hooda, besides several other problems she faced. Kiran Chaudhry raved about a prominent face in Congress, Kumari Selja, and said that she is a very honest, sincere, dedicated, and hardworking politician who fights for her people. She said she is also a strong candidate in the Congress party and wished her good luck.

Coming down heavily on Congress for creating a false narrative against the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections that the party is going to change the constitution, she said they tried to tarnish the image of the party, but the party, despite anti-incumbency, coming out with a majority is commendable. She stated that she would work sincerely on the tasks given to her in the party and will work for the people.