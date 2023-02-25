‘Khoya Paya’ portal now functional, will help cops trace missing persons

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police’s online portal for tracing missing persons styled as ‘Khoya Paya’ portal has started functioning officially from Friday for both police and general people.



This integrated portal was launched by Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya on February 7 at the Bhabani Bhavan.

Though the portal was working on the web address “https://missingfound.wb.gov.in”, it was not official. Additional Director General (ADG), Western Zone, Sanjay Singh on Friday said that DG has given a go ahead after a minute change made in the web address. The present web address is “https://wbmissingfound.com.”

Though the portal has started functioning officially from Friday, till Thursday about 5000 entries of have been made by the police unofficially since its launch

Also, several persons were traced. 10 entries were made by general people who have received prompt response from police as well.

In the portal, the users are directed to upload information about missing persons or the unidentified bodies, precisely as much as possible.

Earlier, Singh, the man behind the making of this portal, informed that cops will be able to upload real-time pictures of the bodies and victims of any accidents whose identity is yet to be established.

In the portal, there are specific spaces where pictures can be uploaded and a short description can be written.

The portal will choose about five pictures using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) method and notify cops.

After the successful uploading of the pictures and description, people will get a token online. After a day, they will have to approach the local police station and provide the online token details following which the lodging of missing diary procedure will be validated.

For instance, a man identified as Bapi Mondal of the Sunderban Coastal area had been missing since February 6. A missing diary was lodged on February 11.

Meanwhile, Sonarpur GRP had recovered Mondal’s body from beside the railway track on February 7. On Thursday Sundarban Coastal police station received an email from the portal about a possible match. Later, the family members were sent to NRS Hospital where Mondal’s body was identified.