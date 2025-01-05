‘Khel Mahakumbh: Khel Samvaad Sangam’ from Feb 5

NEW DELHI: Visitors attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will also have the opportunity to witness the Khel Mahakumbh: Khel Samvaad Sangam from February 5 to 11.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been invited as the chief guest for the event, although his presence is yet to be confirmed by the CM secretariat.

The invitation was extended during a recent meeting with a delegation from Kreeda Bharati Uttar Pradesh. While, Dhami expressed his strong support for the initiative, emphasising the importance of promoting sports. “This event, organised during the Kumbh Mela, is bound to become a significant platform for promoting sports. The Kumbh Mela is a venue for contemplation and dialogue, and discussing sports within this context is a brilliant opportunity. Uttarakhand has always been committed to advancing sports. We are hosting the National Games, and our government is tirelessly working to encourage the youth to actively participate in sports.”