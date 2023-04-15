Khatu Shyam gets direct rail connectivity

new delhi: The Railways has given approval to conduct FLS for direct rail connectivity to Khatu Shyam ji, the world famous religious center situated near Ringas.



Every year lakhs of devotees come to visit Khatu Shyam ji by various modes like rail, road and foot.

Around 30,000 devotees visit every day and 4 to 5 lakh devotees come on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

10 lakh devotees come during the occasion of Ekadasi, while 30 to 40 lakh devotees come during the 15 day March fair. Khatu Shyam

ji is one of the most visited Indian temples by pilgrims and devotees.

Devotees coming by train first reach Ringas and thereafter reach Khatu Shyam ji by various means.

In order to make the journey from Ringas to Khatu Shyam ji easier and safer, the Railways has approved survey of the new rail line from Ringas to Khatu Shyam ji under the plan to connect the centers of cultural heritage and religious faith.

As soon as the survey is completed, approvals will be given to start work on this new railway line so that

devotees can get rail facility to Khatu Shyam ji at

the earliest.

Work of providing rail connectivity to religious places is being done by the Railways under the Virasat and Vikas mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.