Khattar’s ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ drive bridges gap between govt & public

Chandigarh: From starting the ‘Sarkar Apke Dwar’ programme to holding direct Samvad with eminent citizens and the local representatives, the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar is leaving no stone unturned in taking direct feedback from the general public about the ongoing development works, plans and works to be done in the future.



In this direct Samvad, the Chief Minister not only takes Vidhan Sabha-wise information about the work being done on the ground but also addresses on-the-spot grievances raised by the public. So far, Khattar has held meetings with people’s representatives and eminent persons of 6 Lok Sabha constituencies and has quickly redressed most of the grievances by issuing directions to the top officers attached to the Chief Minister’s Office and administrative secretaries of various departments under one roof.

Meanwhile, continuing this series, today the Chief Minister had a meeting with public representatives and eminent citizens of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, so far the Chief Minister has covered 54 Assembly Constituencies and plans to cover all 90 assembly constituencies by the end of July.

“Eminent citizens and officers are the team of the government and act as a bridge between the public and the government. Programmes could not be held in the field due to heavy rains in the past few days. The government along with NDRF, SDRF, Army, Police and NGOs has carried out relief work in the flood-affected areas with promptness. Eminent citizens should also cooperate with the administration in such an emergency and work in the public interest,” added Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that usually there is a myth among the people that officers at the Chandigarh headquarters delay in clearing the files, but breaking this myth a transparent system has been made in which every single file or application reaches the CMO and is scrutinized. Not only this, the person who has sent an application or complaint is also informed about his demand and problem, added Khattar.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister sought suggestions from the local representatives and eminent citizens, Indri MLA, Ramkumar Kashyap said that such meetings must be held at least once in three months.

Khattar said that people’s representatives along with eminent citizens should publicize the schemes and services of the government among the masses, so as to ensure the maximum number of beneficiaries can take advantage of these schemes. The state government has made such a system through the Parivar Pehchan Patra, due to which the eligible citizens are getting the benefits of the schemes, said the CM.