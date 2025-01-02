Khattar's action plan for 2025 ready to speed up PM's vision

Chandigarh: Union Energy, Housing and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has prepared an action plan to speed up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas vision in the new year.

There is a plan to double the production of non-fossil energy in 2025. Along with this, the focus will be on escalating the hydropower projects. Also, the mission of installing solar plants on the roofs of houses will be accelerated.

Khattar's action plan is to explore the possibilities of setting up plants on barren land along with the roofs of houses in the plains to increase solar energy production in 2025. At the same time, an action plan has been prepared to increase India's annual renewable capacity growth by 2030, faster than any other major economy including China.

He said solar energy will be installed on the roof of the house and free electricity up to 300 units every month will be provided to one crore houses. So far, more than 1.5 crore registrations have been done and so far these devices have been installed in more than 6.85 lakh houses.

An action plan has been prepared to accelerate the PM-Surya scheme in 2025, under this the installation of solar plants on government buildings and residences in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and other states will be expedited, while in Rajasthan, barren land will be used for solar energy production. The Union minister clarified that a target has been set to install prepaid smart meters in all government offices by March 2025. To promote smart meters, states can provide a discount of five percent to prepaid consumers.