Khattar visits an exhibition in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state is making the country proud by hosting the G20 summits. The G20 summit is giving a positive message to the public about the exhibition, he added.

He visited the two-day exhibition at the Hyatt Regency Hotel complex in Gurugram on Thursday. He also apprised the foreign delegates present in the cultural evening and the participants about the public welfare policies of government. The cultural programmes held during the dinner were dedicated to the unity and integrity of the country.