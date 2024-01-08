Khattar virtually interacts with participants of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that gone are the days when the actual beneficiaries had to run from pillar to post to get the benefits of the welfare schemes.



With the radical system changes brought by both Centre and state governments today, eligible citizens in the country and the state are benefiting from government schemes and facilities at their doorstep. Unlike previous governments, now people do not have to make rounds of government offices.

‘The ongoing ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ across the country is serving as a significant medium to reach those who, for some reason, have not yet connected with government schemes. It plays a crucial role in fulfilling the commitment of the Prime Minister to make India a developed nation, and we all must work together to fulfill this dream,’ said Khattar, while interacting with the participants of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra through video conferencing here Sunday.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to ensure maximum participation in the yatra and take advantage of both central and state government schemes.

He stated that the objective of this yatra is to bring India in the category of developed nations.