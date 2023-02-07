Khattar, Vij hold meeting with police to review crime, law & order

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Home Minister Anil Vij held a meeting with senior police officers at ERSS Building in Panchkula on Tuesday where he reviewed the crime, and law and order situation in the state.

Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana PK Agrawal and senior officers of Haryana Police were also present.

While instructing them to take even stricter actions against organised crime, the CM said that creating a safe environment for people in Haryana is the key priority for the government. He said crime and criminal incidents should be curbed at all costs so that a friendly environment is maintained. The state should achieve the distinction of peaceful and no-crime state by dealing firmly with the offenders.

Taking a thorough review of the crime scenario, he also instructed the officers to connect with the villagers for getting intelligence about criminal elements who have been found involved in criminal activities and target killings. This will increase the credibility of the police and will help in controlling such incidents.

The CM also directed that Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau and Special Task Force should work in tandem with district police units to completely eliminate drug trafficking, crime and criminal elements across the state.