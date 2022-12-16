Khattar unveils trophy of World Cup to be played from Jan 13 in Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is a matter of pride for all the countrymen as the Hockey World Cup is being organised in India this time. The Hockey World Cup will be held from January 13 to 29 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.



Unveiling the World Cup trophy of the Federation of Hockey India here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, "Five players from Haryana are participating in the Indian hockey team. It is a matter of pride not only for the players of the state but also for the people." Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh was also present on the occasion.

Khattar expressed hope that the Indian hockey team will perform better and definitely win the World Cup. Giving the slogan of 'Khelega-India, Jeetega-India, Jeetegi-Hockey', the Chief Minister believed that the country's players will fulfill it with full dedication. He handed over the trophy to the Minister of State for Sports and congratulated the hockey team stating that it is a matter of great pleasure that the command of sports in Haryana has been handed over to eminent hockey player Sandeep Singh.

He said that the trophy will pass through 12 states, 7 union territories including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, and Assam, and will enter Haryana from Punjab and further to Delhi.