Khattar undertakes surprise inspection, orders to deduct salaries of officers

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed to deduct 15 days salary of Municipal Corporation Commissioner and one month’s salary from the Joint Commissioner during his surprise inspection in Gurugram.



About a week ago, during a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, District Municipal Commissioners, Municipal Corporation Commissioners, and other senior officials, the chief minister issued directives to maintain cleanliness standards in the cities. He said that over the course of this week, either he personally or designated teams would conduct surprise inspections of the cleanliness systems in various cities.

The chief minister personally conducted a surprise inspection of Gurugram city’s cleanliness system on

Thursday. During the visit, he levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the agency responsible for maintaining cleanliness on Kanhai Road due to inadequate cleanliness standards. Furthermore, fines were imposed on everyone ranging from the supervisor of sanitation workers to the joint commissioner.

The chief minister said that it is the administration’s duty to uphold the cleanliness system, and any lapses will not be tolerated. He emphasised on the collective responsibility to provide a clean environment for citizens and held senior officers accountable and decided to impose fines for negligence on their part.

He also imposed a fine of Rs 10 on the supervisor of sanitation workers, Rs 1,000 on field officer, Rs 2,000 on additional sanitary inspector, Rs 3,000 on senior sanitary inspector and Rs 5,000 on joint commissioner.