Khattar underlines need for self-sufficiency in energy sector

Chandigarh: Union Power Minister Manohar Khattar has said that self-sufficiency in energy is most important for achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Khattar made the remarks while addressing the regional conference of the power sector of the northeastern states in Gangtok, Sikkim.

The regional conference was attended by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Tripura Power minister Ratan Lal Nath, Meghalaya Power minister A T Mondal and Mizoram Power minister F Rodingliana.

The Union Power minister also underlined the importance of a future-ready, modern, and financially viable power sector to fuel the country’s growth on its journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Khattar said that the regional conference would help in identifying specific challenges and solutions with respect of the power sector of the northeastern states.

He said that despite the minor gap of 0.1 percent in meeting current power requirements, efforts must continue to meet future demands.

Since 2014, power generation has increased significantly through various modes of generation, including thermal, hydro, atomic, and renewable energy, he said and urged the power utilities to further augment generation.

In new schemes, the Central government is focusing more on solar energy and steps have been taken to encourage smart meters to reduce power consumption, he added.