Khattar turning ‘Jan Samvad’ into a platform for immediate solution

CHANDIGARH: Living up to his name, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has yet again utilised the public interaction programme, ‘Jan Samvad’ to the fullest for people’s welfare and making it a platform for immediate remedy for their woes.



Continuing the same league, during the Jan Samvad organised in Pabani Kalan village in the Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura Assembly constituency on Thursday, the Chief Minister announced that Phirni of 5

major Villages of Sadhaura Assembly Constituency will be paved. Furthermore, other villages will also be included in the next phase.

Speaking directly to the people, the Chief Minister said that in the present government’s nine-year tenure, substantial development work has been done in every sector of the state, despite a significantly lower budget compared to the previous government.

Earlier, only 15 paise out of 100 sent from the Centre used to reach the ground. The Chief Minister said that the state government has introduced PPP, a unique scheme, ensuring tailored programmes for every income group. It’s a matter of happiness that almost 100 percent of people have obtained their PPP Cards, and any discrepancies are being rectified.