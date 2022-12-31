Khattar to lay foundation stone of various development projects at Lohgarh today

Chandigarh: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has decided to give a new look to Lohgarh, so that the stories of valour and sacrifice of 'Baba Banda Singh Bahadur', reach across the globe during the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

As desired by the Chief Minister, the Haryana state government is making dedicated efforts to revive this historical heritage so that the coming generations can get inspiration from the supreme sacrifice made by their great martyrs.

In this series, Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of various development works at Lohgarh, the historical place of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on January 1, 2023. He will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art museum.

In the first phase, work of the fort, main gate, and boundary wall will be completed. This memorial site will be expanded to an area of 20 acres. The visitors will get a glimpse of the great fort architecture of Punjab in the memorial complex. Installation of a Nanakshahi coin made by Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Lohgarh will enhance the beauty of the entrance. In the museum, the essence of the entire life of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur will be shown. This museum would be a blend of the life history of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur with the latest technologies, which will give visitors a feel of a new world. The museum will have a multimedia show to showcase his life.

Gallery-1 of the museum will depict the life story of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, starting from his youth time spend in Jammu to his last days spent in Nanded.