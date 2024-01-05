Khattar to interact with participants of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Jan 7

MPOST BUREAU

CHANDIGARH: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra flagged off by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 30 has seen participation of around 35.17 lakh people so far. Khattar will be directly interacting with participants on January 7 to give morale boost to them.



The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by the chief minister to review the yatra progress with the deputy commissioners on Friday.

Khattar said efforts should be made to increase citizen attendance in programs in each district, so that grievances of the citizens can be resolved on the spot. He stated that the objective of this yatra is to provide the benefits of the Central and state government’s welfare schemes to citizens at their doorstep.

Khattar further directed the officers that during the Yatra, the number of stalls for flagship schemes like PPP, Ayushman Yojana, Nirogi Haryana, etc. should be increased, ensuring maximum citizens can avail the scheme benefits. He also directed the Deputy Commissioners regarding the formation of separate teams for the IT and Citizens Resource Information Department (CRID) to accept and ensure the complete resolution of citizens’ applications.