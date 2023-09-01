Khattar to interact with beneficiaries of ‘Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be interacting directly with beneficiaries of the ‘Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana’ through audio conferencing on September 2.



This initiative is part of the ongoing ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ series, a platform designed to bridge the gap between the government and its citizens and ensure the effective implementation of public welfare schemes.

Scheduled for September 2, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the audio conferencing event will connect the chief minister with beneficiaries from across Haryana. During this session, Khattar will engage with beneficiaries to gain valuable insights into their experiences and any challenges they may face while availing the benefits of ‘Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana.’

‘Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana’ is a flagship programme of state government that aims to uplift economically disadvantaged families in the state.

Notably, the scheme has already provided self-employment opportunities to approximately 50,000 individuals through the provision of loans.

Under the ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ initiative, the Chief Minister directly engages with around 15,000 to 20,000 beneficiaries during

each session.

This platform also facilitates the participation of Deputy Commissioners from respective districts and senior government officers. In addition to soliciting feedback on the various government schemes, Khattar also promptly addresses any issues or deficiencies identified in the implementation of these programmes.

Meanwhile, the noble initiative of ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ started by the Manohar Lal-led government certainly exemplifies his commitment to public welfare. These interactions empower beneficiaries and help the government fine-tune its initiatives for maximum impact.