Khattar to inaugurate 60 Amrit Sarovars on Jan 24

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the beautification initiative of 60 Amrit-plus Sarovars across the state under the Amrit Sarovar Mission. The inauguration ceremony will take place in village Dult, Fatehabad on January 24.



The 60 Amrit plus Sarovars include three in Bhiwani district, six each in Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar, seven in Nuh, 31 in Fatehabad, four in Hisar, and one each in Kaithal, Palwal, and Panchkula. The Amrit Sarovar Mission, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to develop and rejuvenate 75 amrit sarovars in each district as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, focusing on water conservation.

As of now, 2,082 ponds have been completed in the state, surpassing the target of 1,650 ponds, with a total cost of Rs 266.96 crore. This includes 1,241 ponds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 756 under State Pond Authority, 38 under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), and 47 ponds completed in urban areas by ULB. This initiative plays a crucial role in recharging the groundwater level.

The chief minister inaugurated the Amrit Sarovar scheme at 111 pond sites on May 1, 2022, during a state level function held at the Gangeshwar Pond Site in the village of Nahra, Sonipat.

Highlighting the benefits of the Amrit Sarovar Mission, the spokesperson stated that greywater would be treated and reused for irrigation, improving the groundwater table.