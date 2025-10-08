Khattar to highlight India’s transition towards green energy on global stage

New Delhi: Union Power minister Manohar Lal Khattar is leading a government delegation to the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting (ETMM) being organised in South Africa.

The four-day event, starting on Tuesday, will bring together energy leaders from the world’s major economies to discuss key issues shaping the global energy future.

“Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal will participate in the G20 ETMM...from

7th to 10th October 2025.

The meeting is hosted under the South African G20 Presidency,” an official statement said on Tuesday.

The minister will attend sessions on ‘Energy Security, Clean Cooking, Affordable and Reliable Access’ and ‘Sustainable Industrial Development’.

These discussions aim to strengthen international cooperation to ensure universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy,

which is crucial for economic growth and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the meeting, Lal is expected to highlight India’s journey in accelerating the transition towards renewable energy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said.

He will also share India’s experiences and best practices in ensuring energy access, affordability, and security for all, particularly in rural and developing regions, it added.

Further, the minister will emphasise that energy transitions and climate change are among the most pressing global challenges, disproportionately impacting developing nations that often face resource and capacity constraints.