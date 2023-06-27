Khattar to give cash reward to 15 heroes for rescuing woman from Ghaggar river

CHANDIGARH: To honour a remarkable act of bravery and compassion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 3,15,000 for 15 individuals who valiantly rescued a woman trapped in the Ghaggar river in Panchkula on Sunday.



The incident took place at approximately 9:30 am when Sangeeta Bajaj, a 69-year-old resident of Panchkula was stranded along with her car while performing a religious ritual in river Ghaggar.

As the water level rapidly rose, the woman and her car were swept away in the river.

However, the unwavering efforts of 15 individuals, including 14 men and 1 woman, who were present near Khadak Mongoli village rescued the woman’s life.

To recognize their heroic act, the Chief Minister will honour these courageous individuals with a total cash prize of Rs. 3,15,000, along with a citation.

The names of the valiant individuals who played a crucial role in rescuing Sangeeta Bajaj are Vikram, Kishan, Sonu, Sunil, Pappu Kumar, Chhote Lal, Rashpal Singh Chauhan, Salim, Mahendra, Jitendra, Sanju, Ranjit, Anil, Bablu, and Mamta.

This heartwarming incident serves as a shining example of the unwavering courage and community spirit that exists within the people of Haryana.

The Chief Minister’s commendation shows the state’s commitment to recognize and honour acts of bravery, thus inspiring others to come forward and make a difference in the lives of their fellow citizens in the state.