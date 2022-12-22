Khattar to give 7 state, 15 district-level good governance awards on Dec 25

Chandigarh: While turning Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's dream of 'Digital Haryana' with maximum governance and minimum government into reality, several departments will be given 7 state-level and 15 district-level Good Governance awards by the Chief Minister during a state-level programme scheduled to be held on this Good Governance Day, December 25 in Panchkula.



The awards include flagship schemes of the state government such as Parivar Pehchan Patra, Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana, Auto Appeal System (AAS) and many other projects.

The awardees will be honoured for bringing in digital reforms in their respective departments and further ensuring that the state government's determined and persistent efforts to employ e-governance for making delivery of citizen-centric services to the people in a time-bound and hassle-free manner help it to move up the ladder of progressive states. Notably, soon after assuming power on October 26, 2014, Chief Minister Khattar had started the ritual of celebrating Good Governance Day, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25. Since then, every year on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day', the Chief Minister takes a new resolution and throughout the year, Khattar along with his administrative wing is working dedicatedly to fulfil these resolutions.

On December 25, Khattar will virtually interact with all the districts from Panchkula and it is inevitable that he will take a new resolution for the welfare of each Haryanvi. He will also interact with the newly-elected public representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions and will also appeal to 'small governments' (Panchayat) to follow good governance as a New Year's gift.

Simultaneously the Chief Minister is also ensuring the implementation of 'Prashashan Gaon Ki Aur', a nationwide 'Good Governance Week' campaign launched by the Central government.