Khattar the man for job as BJP turns up heat on Delhi polls campaigning

Chandigarh: It seems Union Minister of Energy, Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar is the lucky charm of the BJP. After his successful term as the Chief Minister of Haryana and spearheading the elections of the Centre and state governments, he is the star campaigner for Delhi elections as well. It is believed that the BJP leadership has included him in the list of star campaigners, and has also entrusted him with the responsibility of filing nomination of its candidates.

He had filed nominations of BJP candidates in Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden on Thursday. In the roadshow taken out during the nomination, Khattar fiercely attacked Delhi’s AAP, accusing it of corruption.

He also made the public aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas and Sabka Sahayog.

Listing the failures of Delhi government, starting from floods in Delhi to the poor condition of Yamuna, shortage of drinking water, education and health issues, he launched a scathing attack against the AAP. Khattar was present during filing of the nomination of BJP candidate Shweta Saini from Tilak Nagar Assembly. Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda was also present with him.

Khattar made it clear that the people of Tilak Nagar want change. “I am confident the people will show the way out to the AAP,” he said.

He also filed the nomination of BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden. Earlier, he filed the nomination of BJP candidate Vijendra Gupta from Rohini Assembly, who has entered the electoral fray to score a hat-trick.