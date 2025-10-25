Khattar: ‘SVANidhi Se Samriddhi’ not just scheme but a national resolve to empower poor

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Manohar Lal Khattar, said that “SVANidhi Se Samriddhi” is not just a scheme, but a national resolve to empower the poorest of the poor.

The government’s objective is to ensure that every street vendor becomes economically self-reliant and strengthens their identity in the digital age.

The Union minister chaired a high-level review meeting of the PM SVANidhi Yojana at Sankalp Bhawan in Delhi through video-conferencing.

The meeting was held to give new impetus to the mission of empowering street vendors across the country to become self-reliant and economically empowered.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development ministers from 33 states and union territories, senior officials, representatives from the Department of Financial Services and major banks.

Earlier, a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August approved the restructuring of the scheme and extension of the loan period until March 31, 2030.

The restructured scheme, with an outlay of Rs 7,332 crore, aims to benefit a total of 11.5 million street vendors, including 5 million new beneficiaries.