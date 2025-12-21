Khattar stresses centre–state unity to fulfil PM Modi’s India@2047 goal

BHOPAL: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday stressed the need for states to ensure timely and full utilisation of budgetary allocations provided by the Centre for urban development, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047 can be achieved only through close coordination between the Centre and states. Addressing the Regional Conference of Urban Development Ministers from northern and central states in Bhopal, Khattar said India’s urban population is projected to reach nearly 50 per cent by 2047, making efficient urban planning and implementation critical. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state Urban Development minister Kailash Vijayavargiya attended the meeting. Khattar said the Centre has decided to hold region-wise meetings to improve implementation of flagship urban schemes by factoring in the diverse geographical conditions and challenges faced by states, adding that while the Centre acts as a supporting system, concrete development efforts must come from the states.

The Union minister said discussions focused on PMAY (Urban), AMRUT, Swachh Bharat Mission and urban transport, and flagged concerns over unallocated completed PMAY houses, urging states to ensure effective beneficiary participation and greater private sector involvement. Vijayavargiya said Madhya Pradesh is making urban local bodies financially and technically self-reliant, prioritising sewerage works in Narmada River towns to prevent untreated discharge, while GIS-based property mapping has increased property tax collection by 150 per cent. The conference reviewed PMAY (Urban) progress, with 8.79 lakh houses completed out of 9.46 lakh sanctioned in the state, placing Madhya Pradesh among the top performers, while 60,000 houses have been approved under PMAY 2.0. Deliberations also covered PM e-Bus Sewa, metro planning in proposed metropolitan cities, AMRUT 3.0, solid waste management and bio-CNG projects, including nine proposed plants. Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Arun Sao, ministers from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and senior central and state officials attended the meeting, where ACS Sanjay Dubey and UADD Commissioner Sanket Bhondve presented the state’s achievements.