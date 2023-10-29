Khattar: State government boosted youth morale

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that in the past nine years, the state government has boosted the morale of youth by providing over 1,10,000 government jobs without paying a single penny to any middlemen.



“This year, the goal is to provide 60,000 jobs, with an ongoing recruitment process for 41,217 vacant posts. In addition, over the past nine years, various opportunities for employment and self-employment have been provided in the private sector, benefiting over 4.74 lakh youth,” informed Khattar while interacting with the youth belonging to families having annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh during the Samvad held through Audio Conferencing on Saturday.

The Chief Minister further shared that the state government aims to connect every family to employment.

By the year 2030, the government targets to provide skills to every youth and make them financially prosperous.