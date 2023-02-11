Khattar speaks to MSMEs on state’s mini cluster development programme

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that inspired by the government of India’s ambitious MSE cluster scheme, Haryana has formulated the state mini cluster development programme. Under this programme, a 90 per cent grant-in-aid is provided for setting up common facility centres.

At present, the process of setting up 43 mini clusters is going on in Haryana, of which 25 have started. This scheme was also appreciated by the government of India, said Khattar while interacting with the micro small, and medium entrepreneurs during a virtual programme held Saturday.

The entrepreneurs thanked the chief minister for the pro-MSME schemes being run by the state government to promote industries. The CM said that small scale industries form the basis of strengthening the country’s economy and in today’s time MSMEs are playing an important role in realizing the Prime Minister’s self-reliant India dream.

He said that the state is giving importance to big industries and is focussed on promoting micro, small, and medium industries. MSMEs need less investment capital but provide ample employment to people, said Khattar.

“The state has formulated the Haryana Agriculture and Food Processing Policy, 2018 with the objective to develop strong infrastructure at the farm level and establish technologically advanced food processing units in the state,” he said.